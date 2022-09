McDonald's fast food restaurants are starting to open in Ukraine.

This is stated in the official announcement of the company on Monday, September 19.

It is reported that the first 3 restaurants in Kyiv will open tomorrow, September 20. But first, the establishments will work only for delivery, and the halls, express windows and McDrive will open in October. The restoration of the work of establishments in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine will take place in stages over the course of two months.

"McDelivery will be the first to work in 3 restaurants in Kyiv - on 3B, Bazhana Avenue, on 7, Hryshka Street, and on 2A, Haharina Avenu," the company reported.

In about a week, seven more establishments in Kyiv will resume work, and later the rest of the restaurants will open in the capital and in various cities in the west of the country.

At first, it will be possible to receive an order only through the McDelivery service, which is provided by McDonald's delivery partner Glovo. At the beginning of October, these restaurants will open to customers and you will be able to use the McDrive service and express windows. In other cities, the launch of establishments will also begin with delivery, and then guests will have the opportunity to visit the restaurants themselves.

Restaurants will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (or according to mall hours if the establishment is inside) and will close during the air raid alert so that employees and visitors can move to the nearest shelter.

You can find out about the opening of new establishments and the operation of express windows and McDrive in open restaurants from the official sources of information of McDonald's in Ukraine: on the website and in the McDonald's mobile application (in AppStore and Google Play).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the McDonald's chain of restaurants stopped working in Ukraine due to the Russian attack and the introduction of martial law.

On February 28, the McDonald's Ukraine company announced that it was handing over food to local councils.

On August 1, the head of the company's public relations department, Alesia Mudzhyri, said that McDonald's is not going to open in Ukraine in August.