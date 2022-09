China’s sales of new-energy heavy-duty trucks surged in the first eight months of the year, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Approximately 13,400 new-energy heavy-duty trucks were sold during the period, skyrocketing 319% year on year, said the auto-industry information service provider cvworld.cn.

In August alone, new-energy heavy-duty truck sales surged 127 percent from a year earlier to 1,847 units. The figure also represented a 28-percent month-on-month growth.

Industry insiders expect the market to continue its development momentum amid policy support and growing demand.