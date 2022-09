Russia has lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine in the past ten days, and the number has dropped by about 55 since the invasion began. Russia has no superiority in the air.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

It is noted that this surge in losses is partly due to the fact that the Russian Air Force takes more risks in trying to provide close air support to Russian ground forces under pressure from Ukrainian offensives.

According to British intelligence, the situational awareness of Russian pilots is often poor. In addition, there is a real possibility that some aircraft deviated from enemy territory and fell into denser air defense zones as the front line moved rapidly.

"Russia’s continued lack of air superiority remains one of the most important factors underpinning the fragility of its operational design in Ukraine," the British Defence Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region in the morning.