Zelenskyy Holds Meeting Of Staff Of Supreme Commander-In-Chief, Where Preparation Of Defense forces For Winter

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, in particular, the preparation of the defense forces for winter was considered. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Separately, the participants focused on the preparation of the defense forces for the winter period. In this context, the issue of providing military personnel with sets of winter uniforms, shoes, and means of heating was considered," the statement says.

The participants of the meeting listened to the reports of the commanders of the operational directions regarding the situation on the front line and considered in detail the action plan of the defense forces regarding the further de-occupation of the Ukrainian territories.

In addition, issues of ensuring security at the state border of Ukraine were considered.

The issue of logistical support of the Ukrainian army, in particular the supply of the necessary weapons and ammunition, remains under the special control of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy emphasized in the evening video message on September 18 that preparing for the next victories is now underway on the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupying forces of the Russian Federation are regrouping their units in several directions.