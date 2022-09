On September 18, losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 2 tanks and 2 drones over the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 2 tanks (a total of 2,212), 2 armored fighting vehicles (a total of 4,720), 4 artillery systems (a total of 1,313), 3 vehicles and tankers (a total of 3,581), 3 units of special equipment (total - 125) and 2 drones (total - 920).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 251 aircraft, 217 helicopters, 312 jet artillery units, 168 anti-aircraft defenses, 238 cruise missiles and 15 ships/boats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers lost 54,480 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 230 personnel of the Russian army.

Meanwhile, Russia has lost no less than four warplanes in Ukraine in the last ten days, and since the beginning of the invasion, their number has decreased by about 55. Russia does not have air superiority.