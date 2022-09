Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Marhanets communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket and heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

The occupier hit the Nikopol district with Grads, firing more than 40 shells. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

"In Nikopol and its outskirts, Russian projectiles damaged up to 10 houses, several outbuildings, cars, a water supply and an electricity transmission line. In the Marhanets community, the shelling left more than 2,500 families without electricity. Energy workers are already working," Reznichenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 19, there are three large enemy amphibious ships in the waters of the Black Sea. They accompany one missile carrier with eight Kalibrs.

In Mykolaiv region, at night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack 300 meters from the South Ukrainian NPP, windows were damaged in the buildings on the station's territory.

At night, the occupiers hit infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Currently, 8 hitting are known.