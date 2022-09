Visitors get to know laptops at the World Computer Conference in Changsha, Hunan Province in Central China. Photo by Xinhua.

China's personal computer (PC) sales to individual consumers surged in August, boosted by rising demand, an industrial report showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China's PC sales to individual consumers reached 2.69 mln units in August, up 10.2% year-on-year, according to the report released by global market research firm International Data Corporation.

Laptop sales were especially robust in the back-to-school shopping season, jumping 18.4% from a year ago.

However, PC sales for commercial use went down 4.1% year-on-year to 4.97 mln units.