The occupying forces of the Russian Federation are regrouping their units in several directions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line, taking measures to regroup its units in separate directions, introducing reserves and not stopping aerial reconnaissance.

The occupiers continue to shell the houses of civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 22 air strikes, carried out more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of this day, the enemy has carried out three more missile strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military in the western part of Kherson region is trying to retreat to more protected positions during the controlled withdrawal, in order to avoid the chaotic retreat typical of the collapse of the defense near Kharkiv.

To strengthen its troops in Ukraine, the Russian Federation sent 400 people serving sentences for criminal offenses from the city of Tambov.