On September 19-23, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the USA to participate in the general debateі of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has identified three main priorities for the work of the Ukrainian delegation at the UN General Assembly: strengthening the international coalition in support of Ukraine, in particular increasing the supply of weapons and financial aid, holding Russia to international responsibility for its crimes, and intensifying relations with the countries of the Global South.

Kuleba will chair the Ukrainian ministerial event on holding Russia to international responsibility, participate in the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, a high-level event on the safety of civilian nuclear facilities in armed conflicts against the background of the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and the event high level on global food security.

The head of the Foreign Ministry will hold a number of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe.

Kuleba is scheduled to participate in the tripartite format Ukraine - Poland - United Kingdom initiated by Ukraine at the ministerial level and the GUAM ministerial meeting.

During the minister's contacts, special attention will be paid to the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine in the context of the document The Kyiv Security Compact developed by the Yermak-Rasmussen group.

Kuleba will also hold a meeting with experts from the Council on Foreign Relations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UN plans to send a mission to the site of mass burials in Izium, which was found in the recently de-occupied Kharkiv region.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission reported at the beginning of September that at least 14,059 civilians were victims of the full-scale war in Ukraine: 5,767 people were killed and 8,292 were injured.