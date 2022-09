At night, the occupiers hit infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles. Currently, 8 arrivals have been reported.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, has said this in a statement.

"The enemy launched another missile attack on the regional center. So far, we know of eight attacks. Previously, infrastructure facilities were targeted again. Information about the victims is being ascertained," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 15, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian terrorist forces are continuing their aggression against the civilian population of the liberated Kharkiv region.

On September 17, Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region.

On the night of September 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv's Industrialnyi District.

Meanwhile, as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk Region on Sunday, two people were killed and three others were injured. In the afternoon, the Russians hit three communities of the district four times - Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Nikopol. They fired Grad MLRSes and heavy artillery. More than 60 shells were directed at civilians.