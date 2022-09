The European Commission recommended suspending funding to Hungary in the amount of about EUR 7.5 billion. This is not only related to Hungary's position regarding the war in Ukraine, but also to the fact that European officials have repeatedly suspected the Hungarian government of corruption. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency on Sunday, September 18.

"Today, the European Commission proposed to the Council budgetary protection measures within the framework of the conditionality regulation. This should ensure the protection of the EU budget and the financial interests of the EU against violations of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary," the European Commission said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Poland, Member of the European Parliament, Radoslaw Sikorski, announced the reality of the prospect of suspending Hungary's right to vote in the EU

It will be recalled that in July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine will not win the war "because the Russian army has an asymmetric advantage."

In addition, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority issued a permit for the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, which will be carried out by the Russian state corporation Rosatom.