The Russian occupiers carried out a massive shelling of a psychiatric hospital in the village of Strilecha, Kharkiv district, from where medics were trying to evacuate patients. At least 4 employees were killed. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram on Sunday, September 18.

Syniehubov emphasized that the occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region, having carried out a massive shelling of a psychiatric hospital in the village of Strilecha.

"Medical workers, even under fire, risking their lives, tried to save the patients. They managed to evacuate 30 patients, but there were more than 600 in the facility. During the evacuation, the Russians began a massive shelling. According to preliminary data, unfortunately, 4 medical workers were killed and 2 patients were wounded," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russians stop at nothing, because they are war criminals and terrorists, Syniehubov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, reported that Russian terrorist forces are continuing their aggression against the civilian population of the liberated Kharkiv region.

On September 17, Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on Chuhuyiv of Kharkiv region.

On the night of September 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district.