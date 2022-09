The Russian Federation can only be stopped by destruction. Agreements with the aggressor state will not help. Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, wrote about this in his Telegram on Sunday, September 18.

"Resolving the Russian issue is possible only by force. Attempts to negotiate with criminals look absurd. Only sanctions and military superiority. Recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, long-range ammunition for MLRS, parity in armaments and a symmetrical response. Evil is treated only by destruction. We are capable of destroying evil," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

On September 17, U.S. President Joseph Biden warned Putin of more serious consequences in the event of Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

At the same time, in mid-August it became known that the Kremlin is developing a "plan B" in case the occupying army fails to seize the entire territory of Donetsk region.