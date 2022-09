The Ukrainian military carried out a pinpoint strike on the bus station in Svatove of Luhansk region, where the Russian occupiers were based. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Gaidai, in Telegram.

Thus, Haidai reported that as a result of the attack on the bus station with the occupiers there were wounded and killed.

"Cotton" in Svatove. The bus station, inside which the rashists lived. Now 200, 300..." he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, September 17, Ukrainian aviation struck 13 areas where the Russian occupiers' manpower and equipment were concentrated in Luhansk region.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost 54,480 soldiers. Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 230 personnel of the Russian army.

Also, during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military inflicted colossal losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers. During the retreat of the unit of the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet, the Russian Armed Forces lost more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 units of military equipment.