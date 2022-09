On the night of Sunday, September 18, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The invaders shelled the city for the second day in a row. The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook.

Honcharenko reported that a woman was injured as a result of night shelling by the occupiers.

"Another night rocket attack on Kramatorsk. They hit the very center of the city. A woman was injured," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during last week, Russia has increased the number of strikes on civil infrastructure objects, even where no immediate military effect is expected. British intelligence believes that, faced with setbacks on the frontline, Russia is likely to have expanded the number of places it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.

Yesterday, the head office of the National Police in Donetsk region reported that as a result of the Russian shelling of Kramatorsk from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, 5 people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl.