In the last week, Russia has increased the number of strikes on civilian infrastructure objects, even where it does not expect an immediate military effect. This is stated in the message of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

Thus, it is noted that the Russians have increased the number of missile strikes on power grids and the dam on the Inhulets River in Kryvyi Rih.

"Faced with setbacks on the front, Russia has likely expanded the number of places it is ready to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are 4 enemy Kalibr carrier ships in the Black Sea. The Russians can attack Ukraine from the sea with 30 cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. He called the recent shelling of power plants and a dam in Kryvyi Rih a "warning."

On Wednesday, September 14, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih, damaging the dam of the Karachun Reservoir.

As a result of the damage, water from the reservoir began to flow into the Inhulets River. Several districts of Kryvyi Rih were at risk of flooding.