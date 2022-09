Ukrainian Aviation Struck 16 Areas Of Concentration Of Occupiers And Their Equipment In Luhansk Region - Haida

Last day, on September 17, Ukrainian aviation struck 13 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers in Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, in Telegram.

Thus, Haidai reported that 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were also attacked.

"Our aviation hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment and 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, air defense units shot down five UAVs and one enemy Ka-52 helicopter," Haidai said.

He also noted that missile forces and artillery inflicted fire damage to more than two hundred enemy objects.

"Among them are 12 control points, warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, artillery positions and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment," he said.

In addition, last day the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mykhailivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Pravdyno settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost 54,480 soldiers. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 230 personnel of the Russian army.

Also, during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military inflicted colossal losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers.