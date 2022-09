AFU Destroyed Another 230 Occupiers And 8 Enemy Tanks Over Past Day. Latest Data From General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost 54,480 soldiers. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 230 personnel of the Russian army. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the total combat losses of Russia as of September 18 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 54,480 (+230) people were destroyed;

tanks - 2,210 (+8);

armored fighting vehicles - 4,718 (+17);

artillery systems - 1,309 (+3);

MLRS - 312 (+0);

air defense systems - 168 (+0);

aircraft - 251 (+0);

helicopters - 217 (+1);

operational-tactical level drones - 918 (+7);

cruise missiles - 238 (+2);

ships/boats - 15 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,578 (+7);

special equipment - 122 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military inflicted colossal losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers.

On September 17, the Ukrainian military fired at more than 200 objects of the occupiers. Also, the enemy suffers significant losses in the Avdiyivka direction.