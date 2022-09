Military Expanding Their Positions And May Surround Occupying Forces Around Lyman - ISW

The Armed Forces are expanding their positions east of the Oskol River and north of the Siverskyi Donets River. The Ukrainian military can also surround the Russian troops stationed around Lyman. This is stated in the message of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, the Institute noted that the Russian forces in Lyman, as before, are largely made up of reservists of the BARS (reserve of the Russian combat army) and remnants of units defeated during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

"Further Ukrainian advance to the east along the northern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River may render Russia's positions around Lyman unusable and open the approaches to Lysychansk and, finally, to Sievierodonetsk," analysts said.

Analysts also noted that the Russians are probably not sending reinforcements to Lyman from other places.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, September 17, the Ukrainian military inflicted fire damage on more than 200 objects of the occupiers. Also, the enemy suffers significant losses in the Avdiyivka direction.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that the occupiers were preparing retreat routes in Kherson region.