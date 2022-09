On September 17, an explosion rang out in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, namely, Ukrainian partisans blew up the railway track, which the Russian occupiers use to deliver weapons and fuel for military equipment from Crimea.

This was reported by the RIA-Melitopol Telegram channel.

"As a result of the work of the Melitopol resistance, the receiving-departure track, the working shelter of the Niziany station were destroyed, and 25 sleepers and rails were damaged. There were no killed or injured," the statement says.

As always after such an event, the Russian military closely inspects all cars, checks all cyclists and pedestrians.

The occupiers confirmed the undermining of the railway track, calling the actions of the partisans as "a strike by Ukrainian militants."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out at a Russian military base near Melitopol.