The State Budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.5 billion from the World Bank's Trust Fund. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced this on Twitter.

"The state budget of Ukraine received a grant of USD 1.5 billion. This is the last tranche of USD 4.5 billion from the United States from the World Bank's Trust Fund," Shmyhal wrote.

According to the head of the government of Ukraine, the funds will be used to reimburse budget expenditures for pension payments and social assistance programs.

The Prime Minister thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden for supporting Ukraine.