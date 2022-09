On the afternoon of September 17, Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on Chuhuyiv in Kharkiv region. There is damage to critical infrastructure. A child was also injured. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"The occupiers launched rocket attacks on Chuhuyiv. Unfortunately, an 11-year-old girl was injured, she was hospitalized in a medical facility," wrote the head of Kharkiv region.

According to the preliminary data available to Syniehubov, the hits caused damage to critical infrastructure, the private sector, enterprises, and a gas station. All specialized services work on the ground, information is updated.