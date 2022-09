In Kryvyi Rih, the flooding of houses, which occurred as a result of the Russian attack on the city's hydraulic facilities on September 14, was eliminated, and repair work on the dam is ongoing. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said this on Telegram.

"Kryvyi Rih. In all areas, the water level does not exceed critical levels, a drop in the water level is observed throughout the territory. The flooding of houses, which I wrote about earlier, has been eliminated," the official said in his post.

The President's Office representative added that repair work on the dam is currently underway, but, according to him, it no longer affects people's safety.

Tymoshenko noted that the repair of the dam should be completed soon.