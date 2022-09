British Intelligence Points To Uncertain State Of Russians In Defense Of Luhansk Region

The Analytical Service of the Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom has published another study of the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is stated in the summary, the text of which is posted on the page of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom on Twitter.

As noted by British intelligence officers, it is currently unclear whether Russia has sufficient front-line forces to counter a possible Ukrainian offensive aimed at the de-occupation of Luhansk region.

Intelligence analysts note that with the offensive of Ukrainian forces in the northeast, Russian troops established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the city of Svatove in Luhansk region.

"Russia likely considers maintaining control over this area important, as one of the few major supply routes from Belgorod Oblast, that the Russian Federation still controls, passes through it," the review explains.

In addition, the aforementioned defense line runs along the border of Luhansk region, which Russia seeks to "liberate" as one of its immediate military objectives.

"Any significant loss of territory in Luhansk will clearly undermine Russia's strategy," the British intelligence emphasizes.

So, Russia will probably try to defend the line, but "it is unclear whether the Russian frontline forces have sufficient reserves or sufficient morale to resist another concerted offensive by Ukrainian forces."