The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine reported that the official full name of the new monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is Charles III.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to an information request.

"In connection with the accession to the throne of His Royal Highness Prince of Wales Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor, the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and 15 other territories of the Commonwealth of Nations took the name Charles III. On September 10, 2022, in the presence of members of His Majesty's Privy Council, an official ceremony was held at St. James's Palace in London to proclaim Charles III as King, after which he became a formally full-fledged monarch," the ministry's response stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the British Queen Elizabeth II.

Zelenskyy visited the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine and honored the memory of Elizabeth II. The head of state made an entry in the book of mourning and laid flowers on the territory of the residence. He also expressed sincere condolences on behalf of the Ukrainian people to the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, the British Queen Elizabeth II died, and on September 10, Charles III was officially proclaimed King.