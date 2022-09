Russians Got Rid Of Their Base Near Occupied Melitopol - City Mayor Fedorov

Today, in the middle of the night, near the occupied Melitopol of Zaporizhzhia region, an object where personnel and equipment of the occupiers are stationed was on fire. The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram.

"At 04:00 a.m. - "minus" one enemy military base in the Radyvonivskyi reserve in the Molochnyi lyman district," Fedorov said.

At the same time, the mayor ironically added that the Russians "smoke so hard that the smoke is still coming."