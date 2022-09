2 Killed During Shelling Of Donetsk Region By Russians - Regional Military Administration Head Kyrylenko

Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Donetsk region on September 16. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"On September 16, the Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region: in Sviatohirsk and Bakhmut. Another 11 people were injured," Kyrylenko said.

The head of the region noted that since the beginning of the war in Donetsk region, 853 civilians have been killed and 2,135 injured.

Traditionally, the calculation is done without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Within a day, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and the villages of the Komarska community came under artillery fire. Russians damaged a private house in Soledar.