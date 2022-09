Ukrainian Military Repulse Attacks And Inflict Losses On Enemy In Areas Of 6 Settlements - General Staff Summa

The Ukrainian military repulsed the enemy's attacks, inflicting losses in the areas of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Mykolaivka Druha and Novomykhailivka. This is stated in the text of the daily summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted in the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 24 air strikes and carried out 72 shelling from rocket artillery systems.

The infrastructure of more than 58 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes and the use of anti-aircraft missiles. In particular, these are Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Druzhkivka, Siversk, Zakitne, New York, Veselianka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Myrne, Velyke Artakove, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia, Orihiv, Myroliubivka, Ochakiv and Sukhyi Stavok.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Kharkiv direction, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation, in the areas of Kudiyivka, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Vilkhuvatka, Anyskyne, Syniok, Kamianka, Prystin and Dvorichna settlements;

in the Sloviyansk direction - in the area of ​​Horokhovatka and Bakhtyn settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Kryva Luka, Pyskunivka, Rayhorodok, Staryi Karavan, Mykolaivka, Dronivka, Rozdilne, Siversk, Verkhniokamyanske, Sviatohirsk, Sosnove, Oleksandrivka and Yaremivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vyyimka, Odradivka, Soledar, Mykolaivka Druha, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vesele and Mayorsk;

the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Avdiyivka, Vesele, Opytne, Netaylove, Zelene Pole, Poltavka and Novopil were affected by enemy artillery fire;

in the Pivdenobuzke direction, the occupiers fired at the contact line. More than 26 settlements were affected by fire.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks, inflicting losses on it, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Mykolaivka Druha and Novomykhailivka.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the occupiers. It was confirmed that 9 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 3 strongholds, a rear control post and 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed one Su-24 aircraft, 3 cruise missiles and 1 enemy UAV in various directions.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on the reserves of the occupiers in the areas of concentration and at the unloading station. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.