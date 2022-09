Unknown People Shoot Dead “Deputy Mayor” Boiko And His Spouse In Berdiansk

In the occupied city of Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia region), unknown people shot dead the Russian-appointed "deputy mayor" Oleh Boiko and his spouse Liudmyla, who organized a "referendum."

The representative of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region Volodymyr Rohov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The couple collaborated with the invaders: Oleh Boiko dealt with "issues of housing and communal services," and Liudmyla Boiko headed the "city territorial election commission" for the so-called referendum.

According to Rohov, both were shot near their own garage in the Kolonia neighborhood.

Before the war, Oleh Boiko was a member of the Berdiansk City Council from the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

In 2020, he ran for mayor of the Berdiansk City Council.

After the Russian invasion, Boiko began to cooperate with the Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, July 16, the so-called "prosecutor general" of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" Serhii Horenko was killed as a result of an explosion in his "office" in Luhansk.