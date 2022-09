Ukrainian defenders today shot down three Iskander-K cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region. An enemy UAV was also destroyed.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"On September 16, at about 2 p.m., in Dnipropetrovsk region, the East Air Command of the Air Force destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Orlan-10 operational-tactical level UAV," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians today again launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported on the serious destruction of hydraulic structures.

On September 14, the Russian occupation army launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result, hydraulic structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

On September 15, in two districts of Kryvyi Rih, the evacuation of the population was announced due to an increase in the water level in the Inhulets River due to Russian shelling.

On the morning of September 16, it was reported that the water supply in Kryvyi Rih was stabilized after missile strikes.