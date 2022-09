Occupiers Lost 27 Pieces Of Equipment Per Day In South

Over the past day in the south of Ukraine, more than 70 occupiers and 27 pieces of equipment were eliminated.

The South Operational Command reported this on Friday, September 16.

It is noted that Ukrainian aviation launched nine attacks on the invaders, and missile and artillery units performed more than 330 firing missions.

So the troops of Ukraine destroyed:

5 tanks;

14 units of other armored vehicles;

Grad multiple launch rocket system;

Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar installation;

Gvozdika self-propelled artillery installation;

Shilka anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installation;

2 Msta-B howitzers;

2 120 mm caliber mortars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kyselivka. It is about 15 kilometers from the outskirts of Kherson.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov explained why the counteroffensive near Kherson is moving much slower than the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

Also, the South Operational Command confirmed that the Armed Forces established fire control over the entire territory of Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region.