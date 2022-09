President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto discussed the countries' defense cooperation and visa restrictions for Russian citizens.

The head of state wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I informed the President of Finland about the current situation at the front. We discussed further defense cooperation between Ukraine and Finland. I thanked for the assistance," Zelenskyy wrote.

In addition, according to him, the parties touched upon the issue of visa restrictions for citizens of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the countries of the European Union with a request to cancel the issuance of visas to citizens of Russia.

As of September 13, 9 countries of the European Union stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians. Documents for the registration of tourist visas are no longer accepted from Russians by the Baltic countries, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The head of EU diplomacy is against a complete ban on issuing visas to Russians. He added that the EU should not open its doors to oligarchs, but "there are many Russians who want to flee the country because they do not want to live in such a situation."