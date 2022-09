Russian occupiers use Iranian kamikaze drones in the war against Ukraine, one of them has already been shot down by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Ihnat said that occupation troops are already using drones that Russia secretly purchased from Iran.

"As for Iran, yes, there is data that the Russian army really receives and already uses. We've seen one UAV already shot down - it's a Shahed 136," he said.

The speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Iranian drones are very difficult to shoot down.

"It is clear that the goal is extremely complex and, to bring down just such goals, additional systems are needed. In addition, we again need the vigilance of our soldiers," said Ihnat.

In his opinion, the enemy will most likely use other modifications of Iranian drones in the war with Ukraine, so it is necessary to be ready for this.

"These are new challenges and there will be adequate response and new techniques to counter them," Ihnat added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine likely for the first time destroyed an Iranian strike drone near Kupyansk.