The Russians again launched missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih. The head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported on the serious destruction of hydrotechnical structures. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Kryvyi Rih is again under enemy fire. The Russians have directed their missiles at critical infrastructure. Serious destruction of hydrotechnical structures," the statement says.

He noted that rescuers and emergency services are already eliminating the consequences of hitting. They do everything to prevent a man-made disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, the Russian occupation army launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result, hydrotechnical structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

On September 15, the evacuation of the population was announced in two districts of Kryvyi Rih due to an increase in the water level in the Inhulets River as a result of Russian shelling.

Also, on September 15, the Russians again targeted the hydraulic facilities of Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of September 16, it was reported that the water supply in Kryvyi Rih had been stabilized after the missile attacks.