Law enforcement officers found at least 10 torture chambers of Russian occupiers in the de-occupied settlements of Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, during the briefing.

Klymenko spoke in more detail about the torture chambers discovered in Balakliya.

"Today I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture chambers. Two torture chambers in the city of Balakliya: the first is on the territory of the police department, where about 40 people were in the cells. The term of stay there is from 7 to 48 days," Klymenko said.

According to Klymenko, there were no sanitary and hygienic conditions in the cell, and people were taken to the toilet with bags on their heads.

"One of the cells was for women, there were 8 women. The second torture chamber was in the printing house, it was much more brutal, four boxes were brought to the territory of the printing house from the courthouse and people were kept in transparent boxes around the clock for many days," he said.

Klymenko also spoke about the consequences of the occupiers' stay in Izium. According to him, the city was almost completely destroyed.

"On the territory of the city, 6 torture chambers were found: in the center for administrative services, in the building of the SSU, the police, the prosecutor's office, etc., where we also document the crimes of the enemy," Klymenko said.

In addition, torture chambers were discovered in the village of Hrakove and the city of Vovchansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Izium, the occupiers equipped a torture chamber in the basement and filmed the torture of people on video.

A mass burial of people was also found in Izium in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, border guards freed five teenagers who were locked up in one of the basements by the occupiers. The minors were locked up for seven days.