The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the state budget of Ukraine for 2023 with revenues of UAH 1,279.2 billion, expenses of UAH 2,513.9 billion and a 20% deficit.

This is stated in bill No. 8000, registered in parliament on September 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to determine that as of December 31, 2023, the marginal amount of public debt is UAH 6,406 billion.

The document is developed on the basis of the forecast that the nominal GDP in 2023 will amount to UAH 6,399 billion (with real growth "+4.6%").

Inflation (December to December 2023) is forecast at 30%, the industrial producer price index (December to December) is 35.7%.

The minimum wage will remain at the current level - UAH 6,700, while the average wage will be UAH 18,508.

The unemployment rate is forecast to be 28.2%.

Hryvnia exchange rate: average for the period - 42.2 UAH/USD, at the end of the period - 50 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by October 1, the proposals of parliamentarians to the draft state budget will be accepted, and by October 20, the state budget should be adopted in the first reading.

According to budget legislation, the government should submit for approval to parliament a draft state budget for the next year until September 15 of the current year.