Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Chairman of the Economic Court of Cassation, Bohdan Lvov, considers the mass media's information about his Russian citizenship to be unreliable.

This is stated in his statement, which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

"On September 15, 2022, information was spread in the mass media about my alleged possession of Russian citizenship and possible, in connection with this, influence on the consideration of court cases. At the same time, such information became known to me on September 13, 2022, during an interview with a journalist. This information does not correspond to reality and is a "fake". I did not receive Russian citizenship (as well as a passport and a tax number), did not have and do not have it," Lvov said.

He added that he has been working as a judge of Ukraine for almost 30 years, and since April 2014 he has headed the cassation instance of economic jurisdiction.

"Over the years, the court has considered many economic cases: about the recovery of large sums (in particular, more than UAH 170 billion were collected from Gazprom for the benefit of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Russia was denied the recovery from Ukraine of more than UAH 3 billion); with return to the state (represented by the Fund of the State Property of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, Ukroboronprom) from commercial structures of real estate, land plots, military facilities (in particular, the airport near Kyiv, a hospital); many different lawsuits of the prosecutor's office to oligarchic groups (including the SACPO), NACB were satisfied, etc.," Lvov notes.

He emphasizes that there was no case of favoring Russia or its related enterprises.

Lvov is convinced that the dissemination of inaccurate information about him is aimed at vacating the position of the head of the court (by force or at his own will), which should facilitate the influence on the results of consideration of economic disputes by interested parties.

He noted that on September 15, he made an official statement to the law enforcement agencies.

The judge also added that he categorically condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine and, together with others, helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeat the enemy by all possible means.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has information that can testify to the Russian citizenship of the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court - the Chairman of the Economic Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, Bohdan Lvov.

According to mass media, Lvov has citizenship of the Russian Federation, which he received in 1999.