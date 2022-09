Today, almost the entire Kharkiv region is de-occupied. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

He noted that this was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers. Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thought was impossible.

"The Russian army was in Kharkiv region for more than five months. And during this time, the occupiers did not even try to do anything for the people, but only destroyed, took away," the President wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians left behind devastated villages, and in some of them there is not a single surviving house.

"Russia cannot bring anything other than genocide," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Izium, the occupiers equipped a torture chamber in the basement and filmed the torture of people on video.

A mass burial of people was also found in Izium of Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, border guards freed five teenagers who were locked up in one of the basements by the occupiers. The minors were locked up for seven days.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the de-occupied Izium of Kharkiv region, where the Ukrainian flag was raised after liberation from the Russian occupiers.