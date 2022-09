On the night of Friday, September 16, the Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv. As a result, 4 people were injured, among them 2 children - 2 and 17 years old. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

Thus, Syniehubov reported that the victims with light shrapnel wounds were not hospitalized. Missile hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi and Kyivskyi districts around 3:30 a.m.

One hitting was near a two-story residential building, where communications were damaged, a car was on fire.

In the Kyivskyi district, the Russians hit a one-story building with a missile. Previously, there are no victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 15, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv again. The Kyivskyi district of the city was affected.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the blackout in Ukraine due to Russian terrorism. According to him, Russian terrorists are trying to leave Ukrainians without heat and light by launching missile attacks on civilian objects.