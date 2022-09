Enemy Artillery Fired Along Entire Contact Line In The South - General Staff

Enemy artillery hit along the entire contact line in the south.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennobuzkyi direction, the impact of enemy artillery fire was recorded along the entire line of contact," the General Staff reported.

In addition, the occupiers carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs and carried out 34 sorties of operational-tactical aircraft to launch strikes on the territory of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the same time, the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Instead, it fired across the entire contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on disrupting the active actions of the Ukrainian military in certain directions, as well as attempts to completely occupy Donetsk region.

During the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted heavy casualties on two rifle regiments of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation army.

On September 14, the losses of the Russian army increased by 200 to 53,850 killed servicemen.