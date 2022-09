Pentagon reveals details of new USD 600 million package of military aid to Ukraine

The new package of U.S. aid to Ukraine in the amount of up to USD 600 million will include additional shells for the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and 36,000 ammunition for 105-mm cannon artillery pieces.

This follows from a statement by the Pentagon, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

The aid package also includes 1,000 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells and four anti-artillery radars.

In addition, Ukraine will receive four trucks and eight trailers for the transportation of heavy equipment, anti-drone aerial systems, demining equipment, Claymore antipersonnel mines, explosive charges, small arms and ammunition, night vision devices, and winter uniforms.

In total, the United States has given Ukraine about USD 15.8 billion in security aid since the Biden administration began, including more than USD 15.1 billion since the February 24 Russian invasion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 13, the Financial Times reported with reference to a high-ranking official in the U.S. Ministry of Defense that the U.S. and its allies are discussing the possible transfer of air defense systems and fighter jets to Ukraine.

On September 8, the U.S. Department of Defense published a list of weapons worth USD 675 million that will be transferred to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany announced a new reason not to transfer tanks to Ukraine.