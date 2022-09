Smoke seen over occupiers' airfield in Melitopol at night – city mayor

Thick smoke rose above the enemy’s airfield in Melitopol, where the Russian base is located.

Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov has written this on Telegram.

Fedorov also noted that now all the details are being clarified.

"It's a "hot" night for the occupiers in Melitopol again! While the occupiers reported 100% air defense operation, thick black smoke rose over the airfield with an enemy base," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 13, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupiers were forced to urgently evacuate their families from Crimea and southern Ukraine due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, on September 13, three powerful explosions thundered in the Melitopol airport area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia region, where the military base of the Russian invaders is located.

Meanwhile, Russian troops began to run from the temporarily occupied Melitopol of Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of the annexed Crimea.

Occupants from the "second army of the world" break into garages and steal cars of the civilian population to take away the loot. The mayor warned that car owners should secure their vehicles in advance from the "liberators."