Household deposits with banks up 0.9% to UAH 845.9 billion in August

According to operational data, as of September 1, the amount of funds deposited by individuals in hryvnia and foreign currency bank accounts increased by 0.9% over August 1 to UAH 845.968 billion.

This is evidenced by the data provided by the National Bank, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, deposits of the population in banks have increased by 17.6% from UAH 719.418 billion.

Household hryvnia deposits in banks increased by 1.3% to UAH 541.345 billion in August.

At the same time, the volume of foreign currency deposits of the population in hryvnia equivalent increased by 0.1% to UAH 304.622 billion in the reporting month.

Deposits of legal entities (hryvnia and currency) in August increased by 1.2% to UAH 778.289 billion.

The average interest rate on hryvnia deposits (monthly average) for legal entities increased by 0.3 percentage points in August to 8.1%, for individuals, it remained at 8.1%.

The interest rate on currency deposits for legal entities was 1.8%, for the population - 0.8%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2021, public deposits in banks increased by 6.8% from UAH 674.718 billion year over year to UAH 720.932 billion.

In 2020, population deposits in banks increased by 24.5% from UAH 542.302 billion.

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the National Bank canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.