Corpses taken away in overcrowded trucks. Occupiers trying to hide massive losses

Russian occupiers are trying to hide massive losses after the fire defeat inflicted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, it is reported that the invaders are trying to hide the large losses received as a result of the fire defeat inflicted by the Defense Forces on the places of concentration of Russian troops.

"As a result of effective high-precision strikes in the areas of Kherson, Vasylivka, Perevalsk and other settlements, corpses of Russian soldiers were taken away in overcrowded trucks," the General Staff reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the AFU inflicted heavy casualties on two rifle regiments of the 2nd Army Corps (AK) of the Russian occupation army.

On September 14, the losses of the Russian army increased by 200 to 53,850 dead servicemen.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on disrupting the active actions of the Ukrainian military in certain directions, as well as attempts to completely occupy Donetsk region.