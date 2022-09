The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which consists of representatives of 35 United Nations member countries, has adopted a resolution requiring Russia to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

Reuters reported this on Thursday, September 15.

26 countries voted for the adoption of this resolution, only Russia and China were against, and 7 countries abstained from voting.

The document calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine."

The IAEA Board in the document expressed condolences in connection with the "the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, in particular due to the presence of Russian forces and Rosatom personnel at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The resolution notes that the occupation of the station by Russian troops significantly increases the risk of nuclear disaster, while Ukrainian NPP personnel continue to operate the facility in dangerous conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the international agency confirmed that Russian military equipment stands on the territory of the power plant, including in the engine rooms of power units.

In addition, the team observed shells hitting: roofs of various buildings, in particular a special corpus, which houses fresh nuclear fuel and a storage of solid radioactive waste; a new academic building; a building where the central monitoring point of the physical protection system is located; a container where radiation monitoring system is located.

On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, headed by Director General Rafael Grossi; in a few hours, Grossi and most of the mission members left the Zaporizhzhia NPP territory.

On September 5, two IAEA experts remained at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Grossi noted that after the completion of the mission, the IAEA permanent mission will function at the station to improve the security situation.