The Ministry of Health reports that on Thursday, September 15, the first case of monkeypox was laboratory confirmed in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry on its page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, the patient is hospitalized in a medical institution for hospital treatment, he has a mild course of the disease.

"The disease was diagnosed thanks to a PCR study conducted by the regional center for disease control and prevention of the Ministry of Health. Now there is an epidemiological investigation of this case," the report says.

The symptoms of the disease the patient has include fever and body rash.

According to the patient, he had no contact with monkeypox patients and did not go abroad.

At the same time, preliminary findings from the collection of epidemiological history indicate that he was infected in one of the country's major cities.

In order to maintain the comfort of the patient, the Ministry of Health does not indicate the area of ​registration of the case.

