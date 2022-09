US To Announce New Military Aid Package To Ukraine Within Days - Reuters

The administration of the United States President Joe Biden is likely to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the coming days.

The coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council for strategic communications John Kirby stated this, Reuters reports on Thursday, September 15.

“The Biden administration is likely to announce a fresh military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days," the White House said on Tuesday,” Reuters reports.

"I do think you'll see another one here in coming days," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the Financial Times said, citing a senior official in the U.S. Department of Defense, said that the United States and allies are discussing the possible transfer of air defense systems and fighters to Ukraine.

On September 8, the U.S. Department of Defense published a list of weapons worth USD 675 million, which will be transferred to Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that if the U.S. supplied Kyiv with longer-range systems, they would cross the "red line" and become a participant in the conflict.