Invaders Again Hit Hydrotechnical Structures Of Kryvyi Rih With Missiles - Governor Reznichenko

Russian troops on Thursday at about 5 p.m. launched another missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit hydraulic structures.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes.

According to preliminary information, people were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday at noon, an enemy missile hit an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih.

On September 14, the Russians fired 8 cruise missiles at the city.

As a result, the dam of the Karachunskyi reservoir on the Inhulets River was damaged.

In two districts of Kryvyi Rih, the evacuation of the population was announced due to an increase in the water level in Inhulets due to damage to the dam.