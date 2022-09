President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is negotiating with 5 states on the supply of air and missile defense systems.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to the words of the head of state after negotiations with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President stressed that "closing the sky" from missile attacks would be a key factor in ensuring security in Ukraine, and that he expects for the fulfillment of obligations by two partner states - the United States and Germany.

"Air defense and missile defense are a priority for us. We have started conversations and there is a positive outcome regarding NASAMS and IRIS-T supply. We expect several systems from Germany, so far we have not received any. Just like from the United States. But nevertheless, this partially closes the issue of shortage of air defense systems," he said.

However, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's negotiations are not exhausted only by these two partners.

Ukraine intends to negotiate on this issue with France, Italy and Israel.

"In addition, we are set to work with France, Italy. I am also determined and have not yet received a positive reaction from Israel," the President added.

At the same time, the Head of State does not expect to further expand the range of possible suppliers of such systems.

"There are not many states that are able to guarantee the closure of the sky from the point of view of air defense. Therefore, around these five states and it is necessary to solve this issue," he said.

Zelenskyy separately emphasized that the delay in the supply of air defense systems has a consequence of the lost lives of Ukrainians.

"But Germany is not to blame for Russia hitting Ukraine with missiles. Only Russia is to blame for this. This, too, must be understood," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the German latest air defense systems IRIS-T should arrive in Ukraine this fall.