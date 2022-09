Germany Will Transfer To Ukraine 2 More MARS II MLRS And 50 Armored Personnel Carriers

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her country would hand over two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military will also receive 50 armored personnel carriers.

Lambrecht made a corresponding statement today, September 15, her words are quoted by Sky News.

According to her, Germany decided to transfer two more MARS II MLRS to Ukraine. Earlier, the country supplied the Ukrainian military with three such complexes.

The head of the German defense department explained that at this time the German military will begin training Ukrainian operators of MARS II systems.

Germany will also provide 200 missiles for MARS II complexes. Lambrecht did not specify which missiles were in question.

In addition, Germany will provide Ukraine with 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers.

Dingo is a wheeled armored personnel carrier manufactured by the German company Krauss-Maffei. It entered service with the Bundeswehr in 2003.

The armored personnel carrier hull consists of class 3 combination armor and a remotely controlled turret that can be equipped with a 7.62 and 12.7 millimeter machine gun or a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher.

According to open source information, as of 2016, 177 Dingo armored personnel carriers of various modifications were in service with the Bundeswehr.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, it became known that Germany handed over the promised MARS II MLRS to Ukraine.

The MARS II MLRS is the German counterpart of the American M270 MLRS missile systems. Several such MLRS were also transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also has a wheeled version of these complexes - the famous HIMARS M142.

Recall that in August, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not lose a single MLRS, which were received from Western allies.